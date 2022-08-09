Zimbabwe: Nakamba Misses Opener

MARVELOUS Nakamba missed the English Premier League football season opener against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The midfielder was not part of the Villa's matchday squad due to unknown reasons. He also missed the team's final pre-season friendly.

Cherries' Zimbabwean fullback Jordan Zemura made his English Premier League debut in the encounter, featuring for the entire 90 minutes as his side won 2-0.

Zemura played more defensively and did enough to contain much of the threat from his wing. The young fullback joined Nakamba, ex-Manchester City striker Benjani Mwaruwari, Peter Ndlovu (Birmingham City) and Bruce Grobbelaar (Liverpool) as the only fully-capped Warriors internationals to play in the English Premier League.

Zemura also became the sixth Cherries academy graduate to represent the club in the top flight, following in the footsteps of Baily Cargill, Matt Worthington, Jack Simpson, Sam Surridge and Mark Travers.

UK-born Tavonga Kuleya also made a league debut, coming on as a substitute for Doncaster Rovers' 2-1 victory over Sutton United in the Eglish League Two.

The 18-year started on the bench and came on as an 81st substitute.

Kuleya's league debut came a week after he signed a two-year professional contract with the club.

Tendayi Darikwa featured for the entire match as Wigan Athletic played a 1-1 draw against Norwich City in their second match on return to the English Championship on Saturday.

The Warriors international retained his right-back position in the starting XI and captained the team on the day.

Luton Town's Admiral Muskwe was not part of the matchday squad that drew 1-1 versus Burnely. Brendan Galloway was again an unused substitute on the Plymouth Argyle due to match fitness issues.

The left-back recently recovered from a serious knee injury which kept him out for eight months.

In France, Tinotenda Kadewere sat out as Lyon won 2-1 against newly-promoted side AC Ajaccio in the Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.

The striker was registered in the squad for the 2022/23 French Ligue 1 season despite being linked with a move away.

Kadewere was placed on the transfer list and has been linked with several clubs across Europe. Fellow countryman Marshall Munetsi was in the Stade de Reims first XI that lost 4-1 at Marseille. Munetsi started in the game and was subbed off in the 80th minute. -- Soccer24.