Somalia: Somali President Holds Talks With Museveni

The president of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Monday afternoon arrived in Uganda for a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Ugandan counterpart, Mr Museveni.

"The two leaders held bilateral discussions to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation in key sector areas of common interest for the mutual benefit of both countries," the Ugandan presidency August 8 said.

Additionally, they will witness the signing of the Joint Communique following the conclusion of the inaugural session of the joint permanent commission between Uganda and Somalia.

According to State House, President Mohamud will during his visit address the 1st Uganda-Somalia Business Investment Summit under the theme "Promoting Uganda - Somalia partnership through investment, trade and tourism."

The summit set for August 9-10 at Speke Resort Munyonyo aims "to provide a platform for private sector/business community together with other relevant stakeholders like Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to freely exchange views and ideas."

Additionally, the summit is expected to boost bilateral cooperation in trade and investment between the two African states.

Meantime, President Mohamud was received at Entebbe Airport by foreign affairs minister Gen Jeje Odongo and the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Vincent Ssempijja as well as trade minister Francis.

Other officials at the venue included Uganda's Ambassador to Somalia, Prof Sam Tulya-Muhika, Amb Gen Nathan Mugisha, Deputy Head of Mission, Amb Arthur Kafeero, Ag Director, Ms Geraldine Ssali, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Trade, Dr Sam Omara, Head Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as other Senior Officials from different MDA's.

The Somali Delegation comprised Abshir Omar Jama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, the Minister of Defence, Jibril Abdirasid Hagi Abdi, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Hon Abdirashid Nour, Member of Parliament, Senator Muna Omar Hassan, Member of Parliament, Ahmed Abdi Hashi, Member of Parliament, Ambassador Mohamed Ali Nur Hagi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Ali Mohamed Mohamud Somalia's Ambassador to Uganda.