Ghana: Economy Will Turn Around Stronger - President Akufo-Addo

9 August 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the government recognised the difficulties Ghanaians are facing and is determined to work hard to turn the economy around which has been much affected by COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war.

Speaking in an interview on North Star Radio on Monday in Tamale, President Akufo-Addo said though the economic harsh ship had affected ordinary Ghanaians, the government was implementing policies that would bring the economy back to a better position.

The President urged Ghanaians to have faith in the government because it was able to turn things around when it took office in 2017.

President Akufo-Addo added the government took the country's economy from the lowest growth rates in 2017 and brought it up to one of the fastest growing economies in the world, therefore, he indicated that it would be able to steer Ghana through the COVID pandemic and the effects of the Russian-Ukraine war.

He was confident that the country's economy would bounce back stronger, adding: "since 2020, the government has taken some very significant, proactive measures to minimise the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ghana, according to President Akufo-Addo, recorded the lowest mortality rates in the world and one of the lowest infection rates because of the government decisiveness in making sure that the "pandemic was, as much as possible, prevented from having any significant impacts on the people."

He said by end of 2021, the country's GDP growth had picked up again to over 6%.

Unfortunately, the President said, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has impacted on commodity prices, food prices, and freight rates went up astronomical. He said those indices were important in the management of the economy.

The President said that even though virtually all economies, great and small, has been affected by this catastrophic event, his government would not look for excuses but work hard to turn the economy around.

