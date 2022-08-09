Ghana: Chef De Mission Wants Explanation for Men 4×100 Relay Disqualification

The Management of Team Ghana led by Chef de Mission, Frederick Acheampong at Birmingham 2022, has expressed disappointment with events at the Commonwealth Games that robbed Ghana's 4×100 relay team of a medal on Saturday.

A statement released and signed by the Chef de Mission of Team Ghana, has requested a thorough report from the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) leadership and coaches to understand the circumstances that led to disqualification of the team - and the "denial of a lifetime opportunity for the relay team."

"We were confident that the athletes who put in hours, months and years training for their chance at glory would get at least the opportunity to contest for a medal. We share in the disappointment of the athletes, fans and country that they were denied that opportunity as it turned out."

Mr Acheampong was determined they would get to the bottom of the issue and ensure that necessary actions are taken and the required lessons learnt from the episode.

Team Ghana fielded Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Barnabas Aggerh and Sameenu who finished third in 39.05s and thus qualified for the final. However, the team moments later were to be disqualified for not informing officials on changes made ahead of the race.

Joseph Paul Amoah was initially on the anchor leg. However, the Ghanaian coaches decided to rest him for the 200m final event, but failed to inform race officials one hour to the race, as the rules require.

Ghana's relay team was subsequently disqualified per World Athletics Rule TR 24.11. According to the rule, only athletes whose names are on the final confirmation form as starters can run during the competition.

GAA apology

Meanwhile, the GAA has apologised GAA has rendered an "unqualified and heartfelt" apology to the men's 4X100m for the technical oversight that led to the disqualification of the team from the final of the 4X100m relay after comfortably placing 3rd overall in the semi-final.

"We also apologize to the many fans of Ghana Athletics around the world, and to the entire nation, we extend our sincere apology. Indeed, we are all heartbroken given that the men's 4X100m and coaches have successfully participated in many international events over the past few years; including a 5th place global ranking 14 days ago at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon (USA).