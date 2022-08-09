Ghana: Amoah Breaks 48-Year Jinx With 200m Bronze Medal

Swash-Buckling Ghanaian sprinter, Joseph Paul Amoah, on Sunday clinched a historic bronze in the men's 200m final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

By his sterling performance, Amoah became the first Ghanaian to grab a medal in 200m since George Daniels grabbed the silver at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, New Zealand.

He also became the first African to win a medal in the 200m event since the 2006 Melbourne Games in Australia.

The US-based 25-year-old finished the race with a time of 20.49s to pick the third position behind Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards and England's Zharnel Hughes who came first and second respectively.

Richards, who won gold for Trinidad and Tobago, finished the race with a remarkable time of 19.8s, while England Zharnel Hughes completed the race with 20.12s.

Sunday's performance saw Ghana win its only medal in both track and field events in the campaign.

Amoah had qualified for the final with an imposing 20.51s after finishing second in his semi-final race.