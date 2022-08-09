Uganda: Nira - We Are Not Scrapping Current National IDs

9 August 2022
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — Reports circulating on social media detailing a resolution of Uganda's Cabinet on National Identity Cards (IDs) have been dismissed as untrue.

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) sent out a response on twitter, describing the news as 'fake news'.

"We would like to clarify that, there has not been any pronouncement to 'scrap off all current National IDs'", NIRA said in a one line statement.

According to the reports, Ugandan citizens will be required to apply for the new enhanced National ID's that will meet the current technology system, including providing DNA.

The National Identity Cards are a prerequisite for opening Bank accounts, registration of sim cards, obtaining travel documents, voting, and registration for the National Social Security Fund -NSSF for those seeking formal employment.

To secure an ID, Ugandan law require that one produces a medical birth certificate, a citizen card showing that they are Ugandans by birth, information about their biological parents and family clans and their original residential location - a process that is so tedious that many avoid it.

