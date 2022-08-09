Kenya: 12 Milion Registered Voters Had Cast Ballot By 4.00pm - IEBC

A voter casts their ballot (file photo).
9 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says 12, 065, 803 registered voters had cast their ballot by 4.00pm.

Speaking during a press conference at the Bomas of Kenya, IEBC Commissioner, Francis Wanderi stated that this equates to 56.17 percent of expected voter turn-out.

He however pointed out that this figure excluded voting through the manual register.

He further downplayed claims that the turnout has been below expectations.

"The Commission has noted that voting is still going on in some places that experienced delays," he stated.

The exercise in Malava, Matungu, Mumias East, and Mumias West will however be extended to account for the time that was lost by delays, over the failure of KIEMS kits and missing names in various polling stations.

The Commission further announced that the use of a manual register has been allowed in 84 polling stations in Makueni, and 154 polling stations in Kakamega.

Members of the public have been urged to utilize IEBC's toll-free lines 1543 and 1544 should they wish to bring incidences to the commission's attention.

