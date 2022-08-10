Congo-Kinshasa: President Félix Tshisekedi Meets US Secretary Of State

9 August 2022
République Démocratique du Congo (Kinshasa)
press release

Kinshasa — On Tuesday, August 9, at 2:25 p.m. local time, Air Force Two carrying the U.S. Secretary of State landed at N'djili International Airport.

Anthony Blinken was received by Deputy Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs, Christophe Lutundula Apala, upon landing.

The US chief of diplomacy is expected to meet with President Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo at the Presidential Palace on Mount Ngaliema.

The two will meet for half an hour, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting.

The U.S. Secretary of State is accompanied by Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment Jose Fernandez, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee, and Senior Director for African Affairs at the National Security Council, Judd Devermont.

Both meetings will be followed by a press conference that will be broadcast live on RTNC.

