Nigeria: Why I Got Kizz Daniel Arrested - Tanzanian Show Promoter Speaks

Steven Uwa, the show promoter responsible for Kizz Daniel's Tanzania show, has lamented the flimsy reason the singer gave after he failed to perform and why he got him arrested.

In an interview session with radio personality Daddy Freeze, Mr Uwa said that Kizz Daniel opted out of the show because the airline he flew with did not bring all his baggage.

The show promoter revealed that Kizz Daniel was booked for $60,000.

"He only said the airline didn't bring his bag; that was why he couldn't perform because his gold chain was not there.

"He had one gold chain on his neck, but he wanted everything. So he said just because the airline didn't bring one of his bags, he cannot perform without his gold chain," a distraught Mr Uwa lamented.

Mr Uwa feared that his reputation as a show organiser in Tanzania and Africa had been tainted.

Big loss

Speaking further, Mr Uwa revealed that he spent nothing less than $300,000 on the show, because it was a premium event.

"A regular table for that show was sold for $5,000, and the highest table was sold for 10,000 dollars," Mr Uwa, a Tanzanian-based Nigerian businessman, said.

He further revealed that fellow show promoter Paul O, through whom he booked Kizz Daniel tried to intervene from the United States to no avail.

"Paul O cried all through the night for Kizz Daniel to perform but refused," Mr Uwa added.

Learn to honour contracts - Entertainment Lawyer

A famous entertainment lawyer, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, has reacted to Mr Daniels's no-show event.

In his opinion, when artists fail to honour contracts, they must be made to face the consequences of their "foolery".

He wrote, "This has gone on for too long. People grind all their lives for opportunities like this.

"Many talented people will never attain the heights Kiss Daniel has reached. That is a fact. Then some people arrive and then mess it all up.

"I have seen promoters go bankrupt because an A-List artist refused to perform or promote a show."

Kizz Daniel's arrest

The Nigerian singer was arrested yesterday in Tanzania.

A viral video on Twitter shows the singer wearing a black hoodie while being escorted into a Tanzanian police van.

The organisers of the Summer Amplified Show in Tanzania arrested the Buga hitmaker for failing to perform at the well-publicised show on Sunday night.

'The Citizen', a Tanzania publication, reports that the singer failed to show up at the Summer Amplified concert at the Warehouse Arena (formerly Next Door Arena) in Dar es Salaam.

Fans of singer Kizz Daniel, who had gathered at the venue of his advertised show in Tanzania, left in anger and trashed the place after he failed to show up.