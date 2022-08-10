Kenya: Woman Who Travelled From U.S. to Vote Turned Away Due to Missing Name

9 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — A voter in Kisii has expressed her grievances after travelling from the United States to come and vote only to be turned away from the polling station because her name was not captured in the KIEMS kit.

Nancy Onchoke stood outside Nyamiobo polling station in Bonchari as she watched other voters queue, vote and leave.

She explained that she had travelled from the USA to show solidarity by voting her preferred candidates only to find her name missing from the KIEMs kit.

"I have queued here since morning only to find my name missing in the KIEMs kit," she stated.

Onchoke said she last voted in 2002 and since then has never participated in any elections.

"I was motivated to travel back home to vote for change for my country and for my people," she said.

She further noted that the IEBC officers did not also bother checking her name in the manual register an alternative hope to be allowed to exercise her democratic right.

She said she never transferred her vote from this polling station and the situation has worried her.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X