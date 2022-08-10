Kenya: Woman Who Travelled From U.S. to Vote Turned Away Due to Missing Name

Kisii — A voter in Kisii has expressed her grievances after travelling from the United States to come and vote only to be turned away from the polling station because her name was not captured in the KIEMS kit.

Nancy Onchoke stood outside Nyamiobo polling station in Bonchari as she watched other voters queue, vote and leave.

She explained that she had travelled from the USA to show solidarity by voting her preferred candidates only to find her name missing from the KIEMs kit.

"I have queued here since morning only to find my name missing in the KIEMs kit," she stated.

Onchoke said she last voted in 2002 and since then has never participated in any elections.

"I was motivated to travel back home to vote for change for my country and for my people," she said.

She further noted that the IEBC officers did not also bother checking her name in the manual register an alternative hope to be allowed to exercise her democratic right.

She said she never transferred her vote from this polling station and the situation has worried her.