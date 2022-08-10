Rwanda: Gasogi to Get Support From City of Kigali

The City of Kigali has announced that, effective with the 2022/23 season, Gasogi United will be among clubs they support in the Rwanda premier league.

The development was confirmed by Pudence Rubingisa, the City of Kigali Mayor.

Gasogi joins SC Kiyovu and AS Kigali, and the AS Kigali women's football team on the list of clubs that get financial assistance from Kigali.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Rubingisa stressed that it was part of the city administration's responsibilities to contribute to the development of sports.

"Our plan is to promote sports. We (City of Kigali) have contracts with AS Kigali, SC Kiyovu, AS Kigali women football club and now with Gasogi United," said the Mayor.

Times Sport tried to reach Gasogi United president, Charles Kakooza Nkuliza, on his known telephone line for a comment on Tuesday, but he had not returned our calls by press time.

Ribingisa also acknowledged that they're going to start engaging other clubs in different sports disciplines starting with Kigali Volleyball Club and Espoir Basketball Club.