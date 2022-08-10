Rwanda: Bugesera FC Appoint New Captain Ahead of New Season

Bugesera FC have named three players who will lead the team in the new season as the club hopes to finish in the top half of the league table.

The club appointed defender Bryan Muhinda as the new skipper of the side and he will be assisted by goalkeeper Jean de dieu Nsabimana and offensive midfielder Vincent Adams as the second and third vice-captains respectively.

Nsabimana was the skipper last season and he was deputized by Raphael Olise and David Samuel Ekele.

Both Muhinda and Nsabimana joined the Nyamata based club last year in August from Sunrise FC whereas Ghanaian offensive midfielder Adams moved from Mukura Victory in the ongoing transfer window.

Adams was elated with the role offered him as he believes he and the two other players can help move the club forward.

"I am glad to be named as the second deputy skipper of the club. It is a great honor for me and I and the captain and the first deputy will work extremely hard to move the club up the log this coming season," Adams told Times Sport.

Bugesera FC finished 8th last season in the Rwandan premier league with 37 points from thirty games.

They will host Kiyovu Sports at the Nyamata Stadium on match day one of the new 2022/23 season on August 19.