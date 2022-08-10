Tanzania: CAF Champs League - Young Africans Paired Against Zalan, Simba V. Big Bullets

Young Africans and Simba SC CAF Champions League preliminary round unveiled on Tuesday as Tanzania's giants paired to South Sudan's Zalan and with Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi respectively.

According to Tuesday's draw, the winner between Yanga and Zalan will face the winner of a two-legged campaign between Ethiopia's St George and Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya.

If they clear the Malawian hurdle, Simba will be tested against the winner of the fixture between Zambia's Red Arrows and Angola's Primera Agusto.

Zanzibar's representatives to CAF Champions league, KMKM, have been drawn against e El Hilal of Sudan.

In CAF Confederation Cup, Azam, who finished third in the NBC Premier League, will start their first-round campaign by playing against the winner between Al Khader and Sudan's Al Ahli Khartoum.

And another mainland representative, Geita Gold, will open up their campaign by playing against Bilal Al Sahli, and the winner will play against Egypt's Pyramid.

In a CAF statement, Wydad, Raja, Ahly and Esperance have been given byes into the round of 32, along with TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo and the South African club Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zamalek, however, must play in the preliminary round, having performed surprisingly poorly in the last two editions after finishing runners-up to Ahly in 2020.

The preliminary round is scheduled to begin in September. Then, the round of 32 for October - both over two legs - and the 16 survivors advance to the group stage, which begins next February.

Title-holders Renaissance Berkane from Morocco are among 50 entrants for the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup, which has an additional qualifying round, pitting a round of 32 winners against a Champions League round of 32 losers in November.