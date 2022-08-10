Nigeria: Buhari Greets Nigerian Journalist, Yusuf Alli, At 60

Mr Buhari praised Mr Alli for his dedication to duty, devotion to nation building and determination to promote democratic values.

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the media in celebrating with the Managing Editor, Northern Operations of The Nation newspaper, Yusuf Alli, on his 60th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, Mr Buhari extolled the journalist for his dedication to duty, devotion to nation building and determination to promote democratic values.

The president noted contributions of the journalist to "political developments in the country, as a reporter and editor, regularly updating the public on germane issues with his hallmark of fairness, balance and clarity, which endear many readers to his reports".

Mr Buhari joined the Nigerian Union of Journalists, and Nigerian Guild of Editors, in rejoicing with the prolific reporter and editor, whose interest in humanity recently saw to his investiture as 11th President of Rotary Club of Abuja in Maitama District of Abuja.

The president prayed that the almighty God would guide the celebrator in his service to the nation, and bless his family.

Mr Alli, a former Editor of the Punch newspaper, turned 60 on August 8.