Africa: Iconic World Legends to Play Friendly Game in Arusha

Excitement is building in Arusha ahead of the much-anticipated friendly game that will include legends from across the world as well as members of the CAF family including Executive Committee members on Wednesday August 10 at Saint Constantine's International School after the 44th CAF Ordinary General Assembly.

The game which will be a celebration of the crème de la crème of superstars in yesteryears that continue to inspire generations is expected to enhance a conversation around the beautiful game with Africa's highest mountain - Kilimanjaro looking on as a backdrop.

AFCON 1990 winning lethal striker Rabah Madjer with Algeria, 2002 World Cup winner Gilberto Silva of Brazil and Siaka Tiene will be hoping to bring their flair from past years to remind everyone that class is permanent.

Donato who played for Spain at the EUROs 1996 and Salgado will bring back memories of their playing days.

Former France international and World Cup 1998 winners David Trezeguet and Youri Djorkaeff complete the star-studded lineup that is set to bring excitement to football crazy Tanzanians.

"A game of this magnitude is important for this generation to inspire the youth and especially in football to share with us their achievements and eventually this will help the development of football in Tanzania," Wilfred Kidao, the Tanzania Football Federation secretary general told CAFOnline.

Joining them too will be CAF President Dr Patrice Mostepe and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, celebrated former international referee Pierluigi Collina who was named FIFA Referee of the Year six consecutive times as well as former Portuguese international Nuno Gomes.

FIFA staff including Deputy Secretary General Mattias Grafström, Senior President's Office Manager Federico Raviglione and Chief Business Officer Romy Gai will also join the football bonanza.

This historic game will be preceded by a tree planting ceremony at 15:30 local time (12:30 GMT).