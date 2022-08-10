Mozambique: Nyusi Calls for Mass Access to Digital Communication

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has challenged the Ministry of Transport and Communications to ensure mass access to digital communication.

During the Maputo ceremony on Monday where he swore into office the new Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Amilton Alissone, Nyusi insisted that digital communication, must be "accessible to all citizens, wherever they are, regardless of their financial capabilities".

The president stressed that "with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world has realized the importance of the internet, cell phones and other forms of digital communication."

Technology, according to Nyusi, brings people together, reducing the cost of travel, as well as allowing citizens to have access to information and knowledge in a timely manner.

Regarding governance, he said that there are only three years left before the end of his current term of office, and so it is crucial to accelerate the fulfillment of objectives outlined in the Five-Year Government Program (for the period 2020-2024) and respond to the demands that have arisen in sensitive areas for the daily lives of all citizens.

"It is in this sense that we invite you to be part of our governance team", he said. Determinant factors in the choice of Alissone, for the position of vice-minister, Nyusi continued, had to do with "the way he guides his personal and professional life by values such as hard work, integrity, responsibility, pro-activity, teamwork, and negotiation skills, essential tools for the mission he has just assumed."

"Dynamic governance presupposes the timely aggregation of new ideas and perceptions, adaptation, and continuous improvement of processes in order to guarantee the fast, effective, and efficient execution of the defined policies aimed at meeting the population's pressing needs", he said.

"To achieve this, it is important to enter into dialogue with the various stakeholders in the sector so that together with the Minister (Mateus Magala) you can define the best strategies, keeping in mind that everyone is part of the solution that the government aims to achieve", Nyusi added.