Rwanda: Prosecutors to Issue Indictments Electronically

The prosecutors and inspectors started the training on the use of technology in issuing indictments against suspects, which is expected to save time spent on a case, speed up files and work in a harmonized way.

The four-day training officially kicked off on August 9 and will run until August 12.

According to Marius Jules Ntete, the Inspector General of the National Public and Prosecution Authority (NPPA), the development is in line with easing the work of prosecutors, which will also lead to reduction in back log of cases in the judiciary.

"NPPA wanted to curb the issue of a big number of dossiers in prosecution as well as introduce innovation and smart working in various services we provide on daily basis," he said

In addition, he pointed out that with this digitized indictment they have already prepared similar elements to be used by all prosecutors countrywide, explaining that previously, each prosecutor used to prepare an indictment alone which made it vulnerable to abuse.

He said that the first exercise was to identify the number of charges that exist out of 35 laws, which he said came to 527.

Speaking at the same occasion, Faustin Nkusi, the spokesperson of NPPA said that the electronic indictment comes with a lot of advantages.

"Instead of drafting the indictment either outside of the system or within the system they will be able to have the charges set in the system and only feed in the charge the suspect faces and follow the process," he explained, adding that this will take much less time.

"It will be easy for prosecutors to access the charges their elements and evidence as well as all required information that is ready for the charges against the accuser and it will be an easy way of drafting the file to be submitted to the court," he added

Nkusi mentioned that the training will be scaled up to all prosecutors across the country stating that this is a pilot and has started with the officers at the Intermediate Courts.

