Rwanda: Mukura VC in Search of New Head Coach

Top flight side Mukura Victory Sports is looking for a new head coach to take charge of the club ahead of the 2022/23 football season which kicks off on August 19.

The Huye-based club is without a coach since the departure of Spanish tactician Tony Hernandez left the club at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Jerome Gasana, the club technical director, told Times Sport that the club management is in talks with three coaches.

"Yes, we are in talks with three coaches but we cannot mention their names at the moment. We will announce the new coach as soon as we can so that he can prepare the team ahead of the national football league," Gasana said in an interview.

Mukura has not been active in the transfer market despite losing key players including the likes of Moise Nyarugabo who had an impressive season that attracted the attention of AS Kigali which signed him at the end of the season.

Assistant coach Canisius Nshimiyimana is currently conducting training sessions and there are reports that the reason club has not bought any players is because FIFA in January banned the club from signing any player or coach until they pay French-born Algerian tactician Djilali Bahloul.

Bahloul was appointed as head coach of the Huye based club in October 2020 but was later fired without being compensated as his contract stipulated.

However, Gasana rubbished the reports and clarified that they are doing their best to appoint a coach as soon as possible so he can help in signing new players.

"We haven't been active in the transfer market because we want the coach to recommend the players he wants. The transfer market has not ended and we hope to bring in new players to fill the void left by the players who left," he said.