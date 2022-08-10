Sudan: More Injuries and Detentions As 'Coup Forces Confronted Defenceless Revolutionaries'

Khartoum / Omdurman / Khartoum North — At least 23 demonstrators were injured in Khartoum and Omdurman this weekend. Another seven were detained in Khartoum North (Bahri), including three minors. The Emergency Lawyers condemned the excessive violence with which "the coup forces confronted defenceless revolutionaries".

On Sunday, seven people were injured in protest marches in Omdurman whilst 16 protesters were wounded in Khartoum the day before.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) reported that most of the injuries were caused as protesters were hit by stun grenades and tear gas canisters, fired by security forces, and by stones that were thrown at government forces. Two protesters were hit by rubber bullets whilst two others had respiratory problems because of excessive use of tear gas.

The CCSD said that an unknown number of injured protesters were treated by field aid teams, rather than in hospitals, and are not included in the list.

Detentions

The security forces held seven demonstrators in Khartoum North (Bahri) on Sunday. Among them were three minors who were transferred to the Family and Child Department in Khartoum North.

In a statement published yesterday, the Emergency Lawyers called the detentions "a clear violation of the right of peaceful expression guaranteed by Sudanese law and international laws".

The lawyers said that they began the necessary legal procedures to release the detainees on bail immediately after the news of the detentions reached them.

Four protesters were immediately released on bail. The bail for the three minors was approved not much later and their families were contacted to get them.

The Emergency Lawyers condemned the excessive violence with which "the coup forces confronted defenceless revolutionaries at the El Azhari square in Omdurman on Sunday".

The lawyers appealed to international human rights organisations "to highlight and register all violations practiced in Sudan so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice".

The Emergency Lawyers and the CCDS are part of a group that announced a new campaign at the start of the month to expose human rights violations by the military junta against pro-democracy protesters. This came as more than 105 people were injured in the July 31 Marches of the Millions.

The group announced that human rights defenders, medical doctors, and media professionals agreed to work together to expose the human rights violations committed by the military junta following the October 2021 coup d'état.

Wad Madani protest

In El Gezira, the Wad Madani Resistance Committees organised a large demonstration on Sunday in which they demanded full civilian rule and the overthrow of the coup regime.

Despite the heavy presence of security forces, the march reached its destination in the city centre peacefully. There, speakers addressed the crowd and briefed them about the current political developments.