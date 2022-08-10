Africa: The New CAF Interclub Season Is On!

The TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup are back on track after the draw for the preliminary rounds held at CAF headquarters on Tuesday.

58 clubs are in the running to succeed Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco in the Champions League, while 50 clubs, including defending champions RS Berkane, have committed to take part in the 2022-2023 Confederation Cup season.

In the continent's most prestigious inter-club competition, Malawi's Nyasa Big Bullets must overcome Tanzanian side Simba while Ambitious Djibouti club Arta Solar will face Al Merreikh of Sudan.

Six clubs have been exempted from the first round. These are defending champions Wydad AC, Esperance Sportive de Tunis, Raja CA, Al Ahly, TP Mazembe and finally Mamelodi Sundowns.

In the Confederation Cup, the first matches promise some great battles. To be followed in the first round, the duel between AS Douanes of Burkina Faso and AS Real Bamako of Mali. Another exciting preliminary clash is between Milo FC of Guinea who take on Togolese club ASCK.

Fourteen clubs were exempted from the first preliminary round and they will enter the competition in the next round including reigning champions RS Berkane from Morocco, former winners Hearts of Oak of Ghana as well Algeria's JS Saoura and Pyramids of Egypt.

The first-leg of the matches of the first preliminary round will be played from September 9 to 11 with the return matches scheduled to be played a week later.

The matches of the second round of the qualifiers will take place at the start of October.

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League

Rivers United FC (Nigeria) VS. Watanga FC (Liberia)

ASO Stade Mandji (Gabon) VS. Plateau United FC (Nigeria)

ASN Nigelec (Niger) VS. Super Olympien d'une Afrique Renaissante (SOAR) (Guinea)

APR FC (Rwanda) VS. US Monastirienne (Tunisia)

Olympic Real de Bangui (ORB)(Central African Republic) VS. Vipers SC (Uganda)

Volcan Club de Moroni (Comoros) VS. LA PASSE FC (Seychelles)

Coton Sport Benin (Benin) VS. Asec Mimosas (Côte D'Ivoire)

Hawks FC (Gambia) VS. Horoya AC (Guinea)

ASKO De Kara (Togo) VS. FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania)

Casamance SC (Senegal) VS. JS Kabylie (Algeria)

CD Mongomo (Equatorial Guinea) VS. Djoliba AC de Bamako (Mali)

Bo Rangers FC (Sierra Leone) VS. CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

ZALAN FC RUMBEK (South Sudan) VS. Young Africans (Tanzania)

Saint George S.C.(Ethiopia) VS. Al Hilal (Sudan)

AS ARTA SOLAR 7 (Djibouti) VS. Al Merrikh (Sudan)

KMKM SC (Zanzibar) VS. Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya)

FLAMBEAU DU CENTRE (Burundi) VS. Al Ittihad (Libya)

Elect Sport (Chad) VS. Zamalek SC (Egypt)

Cape Town City FC (South Africa) VS. AS Otohô (Congo)

Associação Black Bulls (Mozambique) VS. Atlético Petróleos (Angola)

Red Arrows FC (Zambia) VS. CD Primeiro de Agosto (Angola)

43 Nyasa Big Bullets FC (Malawi) VS. Simba SC (Tanzania)

CFFA (Madagascar) VS. Royal Leopards FC (Eswatini)

Matlama FC (Lesotho) VS. Coton Sport FC (Cameroon)

Rail Club du Kadiogo (RCK)(Burkina Faso) VS. Asante Kotoko (Ghana)

Gaborone United SC (Botswana) VS. AS Vita Club (DR Congo)

#TotalEnergiesCAFCL

CAF CL Preliminary Round 2022-23 [PDF]

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup

Kwara (Nigeria) vs AS Douanes (Niger)

LISCR (Liberia) vs SC Gagnoa (CIV)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Milo (Guinea) vs ASCK (Togo)

AS Douanes (Burkina Faso) vs Real Bamako (Mali)

Hilal Al Sahil (South Soudan) vs Geita Gold (Tanzania)

Kenema (Ethiopia) vs Bunamuru (Burundi)

Djibouti Telecom (Djibouti) vs AS Kigali (Rwanda)

Hilal (South Sudan) vs Kipanga (Zanzibar)

Al Akhdar (Libye) vs Ahli Khartoum (Sudan)

Mbabane (Eswatini) vs Royal AM (RSA)

Security (Botswana) vs St Eloi (DR Congo)

St Michel (Seychelles) vs Inter Litoral (Equatorial Guinea)

Santé Abeche (Chad) vs Ferroviaro (Mozambique)

PWD Bamenda (Cameroon) vs Elgeco (Madagascar)

ASFAR (Maroc) vs Remo Stars (Nigeria)

Buffles (Benin) vs Kallon FC (Sierra Leone)

#TotalEnergiesCAFCC

CAF CC Preliminary Round 2022-23 [PDF]