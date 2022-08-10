Liberia: EPA Finalizes Bea Mountain Water Pollution Probe - Water Resource Safe for Drinking

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it has completed a final round of environmental assessment and water quality testing on the Marvoe Creek downstream of the New Liberty Gold Mine in Grand Cape Mount County.

"Based on the results of the final rounds of assessment, the Agency is pleased to report that all parameters tested are appreciably below the permissible limits set by the EPA," a release issued 8 August 2022 said.

"The water resource is safe for all intent and purpose," the EPA's press release added.

The Agency informs the Public that, on Monday 4 July 2022, a technical team from the EPA completed the final round of environmental assessment and water quality testing downstream of the New Liberty Gold Mine.

It recalled that on Wednesday 25 May 2022, a high-level technical team from the Agency paid an initial visit to the communities where allegations of water pollution by Bea Mountain Mining Corporation were raised.

Ints earlier report, the EPA stated that a higher than permissible levels of free cyanide spillage from the Bea Mountain Mining Company was the cause of the pollution in the Mafa River in Grand Cape Mount County.

The Agency's initial visit was based on observation by residents of Jikandor village and surrounding towns about reported deaths of aquatic species in Marvoe Creek and Mafa River.

In its official notice to the Agency on 24 May 2022, Bea Mountain Mining Corporation also confirmed receiving similar reports.

On 3 June 2022, the Agency released a report to the public in which it warned everyone to avoid using the water streams for any purpose until a final detailed assessment was conducted.

"This final round of assessment therefore sought to assess the water quality at Mavoe Creek and Mafa River to establish the current health of the riverine system," the release said.

EPA thanked the residents of Jekandor, Korma and Malina for their patience, understanding and cooperation as we undertook the exercises.

It also thanked the Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation for their cooperation and support to these Host Communities.

"The Agency reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a clean, safe, and healthy environment for this and succeeding generations." -Press release