Somalia: IED Explosions Near Kismayo Leaves Four Dead

9 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Four people were killed and 11 others wounded in multiple bomb attacks in Kismayo district, southern Somalia Tuesday.

The State media quoted local security officials as saying that the deceased was killed by al-Shabab militants who had targeted civilians near Bula-Haji village.

"Four people including two women were killed and 11 others wounded in nine separate landmine attacks in which terrorists targeted civilians near Bula-Haji village under Kismayo district," the state-owned radio reported.

The attacks continue despite the Somali security forces backed by allied forces having stepped up operations against the militants in the country.

