Tanzania: NMB Emerges Best Exhibitor in Farmers Fair

NMB Bank has emerged as the best exhibitor among financial institutions that took part in the just ended Nanenane Agricultural Exhibitions held in Mbeya region.

Apart from scooping the national accolade, the bank also emerged winner in the regional exhibitions held in the Northern Highland zone, Lake Zone and Southern zone.

Speaking shortly after receiving the certificates, NMB Bank Head of Agri-business, Mr Isaac Masusu said the awards underline the bank's commitment to providing unmatched banking services that meet its customers' demands and expectations.

Mr Masusu reiterated the bank's commitment to continue providing tailor-made products to players in the agricultural sector value chain, adding that the bank has already moved to a single digit interest rate for its clients in the agricultural sector.

Commenting on the bank's recognition as the best exhibitor, Mr Masusu said: "I want to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues who worked tirelessly to ensure that we stand out from the rest of the exhibitors. I also want to take this opportunity to thank the bank's management for its guidance and support."

In the meantime, NMB Bank has pledged to enhance the agricultural sector by providing the best in market financial solutions to farming activities in the whole value chain.

That was said by NMB Bank Chief of Retail Banking, Mr Filbert Mponzi at the just ended farmers' exhibitions held at John Mwakangale grounds in Mbeya region.

Mr Mponzi said that the bank used the exhibitions opportunity to provide education to farmers and give elaboration on various products and opportunities offered by the bank.

"During the agriculture fair we provided education to farmers, especially the financial knowledge that's essential to them even in managing their finances for their benefit," Mr Mponzi said

He added: "In the agricultural sector, we have been the first to initiate loans with a very small interest, so that we ensure growth of this sector, as we also believe that the growth of agriculture is a great catalyst towards our economy growth at large."

Apart from the 1.56tri/- that we have given out to the agricultural sector in the past five years, we have recently set aside 20bn/- to support warehouse building that will be used to preserve the harvests.