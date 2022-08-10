Uganda: 'I Want Museveni to Go Peacefully,' Mao Emphasises

The new minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao has reiterated that the presidential transition and constitutional reforms make up the wider aspect of his duty as he assumes office.

Mao said getting President Museveni out of office peacefully is a larger plan to leave a stable, peaceful and prosperous nations.

He made the revelations in a meeting with civil society organisations at his office. The organisations said they face constant harrassement from state agents while others remain closed.

Mao assured that he would look into their grievances and find a way forward.

But he devoted more time on elaborating why President Museveni had entrusted him with the docket of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

"My side is known, I am on the side of peace, truth and justice. To many Ugandans, the NRM is hope that has become a problem for everyone. I am known for starting fires, but I want to put out fires. This country is hurting, we have never seen peaceful transition. It is my expectation that the conversations around presidential transition will heal the hearts of those hurting Ugandans and this conversation is continuing," Mao said.

This comes on the back of numerous calls for national dialogue on presidential transition that have failed to yield fruits.

Whereas there are skeptics, Mao has assured the country that the larger transition plan will entail national reconciliation, accountability and social harmonisation.

"The moment of truth is upon us. This is a time for soul searching. We can choose to face the problem or put our heads in the sand. No problem can be solved without facing it and taking responsibility," Mao said.

He said he was already under pressure to resolve legal and social scenarios whose occurrences were not of his making pointing out the long incarceration of NUP legislators, Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana.

He however promised that the pair will be accorded a fair and expeditious hearing.

"Accepting the responsibility of a minister has put me in a position to take responsibility over the consequences of decisions I was not part of. I have to face the mother Muhammad Ssegirinya because she wants justice for her son. I can only promise her a fair trial," Mao said.