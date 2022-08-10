South Africa: 'Break the Silence on Gender Based Violence' - South African News Briefs - August 10, 2022

Cape Town —

President Cyril Ramaphosa Urges Women to Break Silence on GBV

In his Women's Day address in Richmond in KwaZulu-Natal yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of the many challenges facing South African women. Among the critical issues mentioned was the increasing violence against women and children, perpetrated by men. He said the scourge is a men's issue, not a women's issue. Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address under the theme 'Women's Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment: Building Back Better for Women's Improved Resilience'. Among those in attendance was the incoming KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube and former speaker Baleka Mbethe.

Tributes Pour In For Renowned Cricket Umpire Rudi Koertzen

Tributes from cricketers, fans and officials are pouring in for world-renowned umpire Rudi Koertzen, 73, who died in a car crash with three others yesterday, after a weekend of golf in Riversdale in the Western Cape, EWN reports. Koertzen who was well known for his slow index finger movement to rule a player out, officiated his first one day international match in 1992. He went on to officiate a record 209 ODIs. In 1993 he officiated his first test match - both games were between South Africa and India. Koertzen became the second umpire, after Steve Bucknor, to stand in 100 test matches. The cause of the accident is unknown.