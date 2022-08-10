Kenya: MP Didmus Barasa Flees, Switches Off Phone After Shooting Incident

10 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Bungoma — Police say they are yet to arrest Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa who is on the run after he allegedly shot his opponent's aide dead Tuesday evening.

Bungoma Police Commander Francis Kooli on Wednesday said the Kimilili lawmaker did not pick up their calls and later switched off his phone.

According to a police report, the incident occurred when Brian Khaemba, who is seeking to unseat the legislator, went to the Chebukwabi polling station at around 6pm to witness the counting of the votes.

"We tried to call him several times but his phone went unanswered and he later switched it off. I can confirm that we have not arrested MP Barasa," stated Kooli.

The police report went on to state that "Didmus Barasa withdrew a pistol and aimed at Mr Khaemba's aide namely Brian Olunga and shot him on the forehead where he profusely bled."

It indicated that the aide was rushed to the Kimilili Sub-County hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. "Scene visited by the police accompanied by Scenes of Crime Personnel from Bungoma County, where the scene was processed and documented."

Kooli said that Barasa remains their main suspect, and asked him to present himself to authorities.

"It is him to determine the trajectory of this case. We are giving him 24 hours to present himself to any police station and record a statement, so that we can get his version," he stated.

