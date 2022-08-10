Kenya: Schools to Re-Open Monday After Closure for National Elections

10 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The government has ordered all schools to re-open on Monday next week following closure to facilitate the General Election conducted on Tuesday.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha had all schools closed on Monday last week ahead of the General Election.

"Following further consultations, I hereby convey the government's decision that Basic Education Institutions will re-open from Monday," he said in a statement.

The closure was necessitated by the need by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to use public schools as polling stations and tallying centre

