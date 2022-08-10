South Africa: Secretary Blinken's Meeting With President Ramaphosa

10 August 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Pretoria with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to strengthen the enduring ties between our countries and advance shared global priorities through the U.S.-South Africa Strategic Dialogue. The Secretary noted that South Africa — as a leading global voice, a strong constitutional democracy, a G-20 member, and a scientific, cultural, and tech leader — is essential to global progress on COVID-19, climate, global health, democracy, and regional security. The Secretary thanked President Ramaphosa for hosting him and his delegation in South Africa and emphasized that the United States is committed to continuing this robust, dynamic, and mutually beneficial partnership.

Office of the Spokesperson
August 9, 2022

 

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X