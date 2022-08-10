Nigeria: 2023 - Reject Hunger, Insecurity, Vote Atiku, Group Woos Nigerians

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, a socio-political group under the aegis of Young Democrats for Atiku's 2023 Presidency, on Monday, appealed to Nigerians to elect former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the country's next president.

This was as they specifically said Nigerians should in 2023, tactically escape waste, hunger, insecurity by neglecting other political parties and embrace the standard flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking during a one-day national youth strategic roundtable conference, in Abuja, the National Coordinator, Young Democrats for Atiku's 2023 Presidency, Comrade Richard Onyebuwa, said that the group is mandated to mobilize Nigerians across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, for ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, Compatriots, divine providence has presented an opportunity to us, in the person of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; whose only yearning and aspiration is to see Nigeria great again.

"And if we as a nation fail to embrace prudence in place of waste, hunger, insecurity and threat to our nationhood, it will take us another 100 years to get a man like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

"Kindly permit me to state unequivocally that we at Young Democrats for Atiku's 2023 Presidency have by the grace of God established our structures in the 36 States of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, through the instrumentality of our State, Local Government and Ward Coordinators: and we are currently putting measures in place to embark on massive mobilization at the over 176,000 polling units in the country because that is where elections are won.

"We are appealing to the conscience of young Nigerian eligible voters to join us in protecting our future and that of our dear nation by supporting and voting for a man who will confront issues and proffers solutions, rather than playing a blame game. This is not a time to experiment.

"We all made the mistake in 2015 and 2019, when we supported and voted for popularity, instead of capacity, content, exposure and experience, and the consequence is still fresh before us. Hence, it will be suicidal to make another mistake as a nation", he added.

On his part, the National Secretary, Young Democrats for Atiku's 2023 Presidency, Barde UBA, charged the youths to unanimously agree to vote for the victory of PDP's Presidential Candidate.

"At this time of our national development, it is very important for the youth to participate actively in the leadership recruitment process and proactively determine who governs them. Never in the history of our dear nation have we seen it this bad.

"Our gathering here today is international. This conference is a mobilization effort to bring before the Nigerian youth a man whose antecedents connotes articulation, tenacity, integrity, knowledge and unity", he said.