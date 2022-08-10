East Africa: Administrator Samantha Power And Chef Tom Colicchio To Host A Twitter Spaces Discussion With Experts On The Hunger Crisis In The Horn Of Africa

10 August 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

On August 11, 2022, USAID Administrator Samantha Power and Top Chef judge and food activist Tom Colicchio will host a Twitter Spaces discussion with experts to examine the hunger crisis in the Horn of Africa and the response to the ongoing historic drought.

The discussion will feature local experts meeting urgent needs on the ground in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries including Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia: Rania Dagash, UNICEF’s Deputy and Regional Director of Eastern and Southern Africa; Rukia Yacoub, World Food Programme Deputy Regional Director in East Africa; and Frantz Celestin, Chief of Mission at Somalia’s International Organization for Migration.

WHAT: #HungerCrisis: Responding to Drought in the Horn of Africa

WHEN: Thursday, August 11th at 10:30 a.m. ET

WHERE: To access the event and set a reminder, visit: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1dRKZldpALaJB

United States Agency for International Development
Media Advisory
August 9, 2022

