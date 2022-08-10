Kenya: Embakasi West MP Theuri Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Jubilee's Mwenje

10 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Embakasi West Member of Parliament George Theuri has conceded defeat and congratulated his opponent Mark Mwenje of Jubilee.

Through a statement Wednesday morning, Theuri thanked Embakasi West residents for giving him the opportunity to serve them for 10 years.

Theuri noted that in every competition there must be a winner and a loser.

"As we begin a new chapter, allow me to wish my brother the new incoming Embakasi West MP hon. Mark Mureithi Mwenje best of luck as you embark to start a new era as MP elect," stated Theuri.

Theuri also called upon his supporters to support Mwenje who has been projected to win the seat.

"To all my supporters, please let's support hon. Mark Mwenje as he takes over office and accord him the necessary respect the office deserves," he stated.

