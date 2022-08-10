Kenya: Ruto Leads in Karua's Polling Station With 911 Votes, Odinga Gets 311

Kirinyaga — Final results posted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) show that Deputy President William Ruto scooped the most votes at Martha Karua's polling station in Mugumo primary school, Gichugu in Kirinyaga County.

According to the results Ruto cumulatively got a total of 911 votes from all the three streams against 311 votes casted in favor of Raila Odinga.

In Mugumo Primary stream one Ruto got 293 votes while Odinga got 97 votes.

In Mugumo Primary stream two Ruto got 296 votes while Odinga got 120 votes.

In Mugumo Primary stream three Ruto got 322 votes while Odinga got 94 votes.