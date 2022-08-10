Uganda: Top Finance Bank Uganda Acquired By Djibouti's Sab

9 August 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Credit institution, Top Finance Bank Uganda has been acquired by Salaam African Bank (SAB), a financial firm based in Djibouti.

The development was confirmed by the Bank of Uganda (BoU) in a communication issued on Monday.

"This is to inform the general public that M/s Salaam African Bank (hereafter SAB) with its headquarters in Djibouti has acquired Top Finance Bank Limited (hereafter TFB)," BoU said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, the acquisition was concluded following BoU approval 'in accordance with provisions of the Financial Institutions Act (FIA), 2004 (as amended) and its implementing Regulations.

"Bank Of Uganda welcomes the transaction." BoU stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Established in 2007, SAB is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Djibouti.

SAB has a presence in Ethiopia, through a representative office.

It is also in Kenya through Salaam Microfinance Bank Limited and Salaam Investment Bank Limited which are licensed by the Central Bank of Kenya and the Markets Authority of Kenya, respectively.

TFB was registered in Uganda as a company on the June 14, 2012 and was granted a Credit Institution License (Class 5) on the September 08, 2014.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X