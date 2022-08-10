Kenyatta's House Majority Leader Kimunya Concedes Defeat in Kipipiri

10 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nyandarua — Kipipiri Member of Parliament Amos Kimunya has conceded defeat on Wednesday as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) continued with tallying of results following Tuesday's election.

Kimunya, who is the current Majority Leader in the National Assembly, said he respects the will of the people of Kipipiri even though the decision they made is not what he expected.

Kimunya replaced Garissa Township MP Aden Duale as Majority Leader, when the party leadership ousted leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto from various house leadership positions.

"In a democracy, the will of the people prevails, and therefore I will respect their choices. We extend our congratulations to the winners," stated Kimunya.

He also thanked his constituents for according him the opportunity to serve.

"We appreciate that life is dynamic, shaped by constantly emerging and often surprising circumstances. We did our best, we are proud of our achievements and history will never be erased," Kimunya stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X