Africa: Graça Machel - 2022 Lifetime African Philanthropy Recipient

press release

The Graça Machel Trust is delighted to announce that its Founder, Mrs Graça Machel is this year's Lifetime African Philanthropy 2022 Recipient. Mrs Machel was recognised during The African Philanthropy Conference on Wednesday, 3 August 2022, in Sandton, South Africa.

Mrs Machel was awarded this prestigious Award for her tremendous contribution and notable efforts toward establishing structures and organisations that ensure sustainable peace in Mozambique and across Africa. In addition, she has mentored leaders and practitioners in the philanthropy sector through various interventions and mechanisms.

The establishment of the Foundation for Community Development (FDC) in Mozambique has made tremendous philanthropic contributions playing an essential role in shaping the new narratives around African philanthropy. Importantly, through her contribution to knowledge building of the African philanthropy sector, she has paved the way for narrative framing that many can emulate and replicate as the work of defining and refining African philanthropy continues.

We are truly inspired by our Founder's commitment to promoting women's leadership in Africa's economic, social, and political development and advocating for protecting children's rights and dignity. As a leading pan-African partner for change, the Trust has built on the passion of our Founder, Mrs Graça Machel, a global champion and renowned international advocate who continues to mobilise the power of collective action, through vibrant networks and strategic partnerships.

The Lifetime African Philanthropy Award was launched in 2021 primarily to recognise luminaries in the field while they are still alive. African philanthropy is still developing its narrative and position in the universality of philanthropies. The Award is given to an individual who has contributed immensely to the growth, practice, trajectory and meaning of African philanthropy for the last twenty and plus years.

Congratulations! You truly deserve this recognition.