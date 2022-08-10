Nigeria: Borno APC Confirms Suspension of Kumalia Over Anti-Party Activities

..Says is not in receipt of any letter of resignation before suspension

The Borno Chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has confirmed the suspension of Hon. Barrister Mohammed Umara Kumalia from being a card carrying member of the party following his alleged involvement into anti-party activities.

Recall that, last Monday 8th August, 2022, a letter of Kumalia's suspension which was signed by the APC Secretary of Limanti Ward, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC, Mohammed Kagu went viral in Conventional and Social Media platforms, but in what could be described as a defence, Hon Kumalia last Tuesday issued a press statement distancing himself from the letter, claiming that he has since tendered his resignation letter to the authorities of the APC since 21st March, 2022.

But reacting to Kumalia's letter of resignation, the Borno APC in a letter addressed to Hon Kumalia and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hon Makinta Zarami which was made available to our Correspondent on Wednesday, insisted that, the ruling APC has not received any letter from Hon. Kumalia, alleging that, the letter of resignation signed on behalf of Kumalia which is circulating in the social media was not only backdated, but fake claims far from the truth.

The letter reads: "RE: SUSPENSION OF HON. KUMALIA FROM APC. Our attention was drawn to a letter dated the 9th day of August, 2022 signed by you (Hon. Mohammed Kumalia) in response to the above captioned subject, copied to the State Chairman of the party as circulated in the social media.

"1. The All Progressives Congress APC Borno State Chapter wish to clearly state on record that the letter dated the 8th day of August, 2022 and signed by Mohammed Kagu (Secretary) of Limanti Ward is authentic and same has the endorsement of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party.

"2. Your purported letter of resignation dated the 21st day of March, 2022 was not received by the party in either the Ward, Local Government or State Secretariats of the party, hence it is an afterthought on your part to cover up your deficiencies.

"3. The party further states that you remain suspended from the party on all the allegations contained in the letter of suspension from Limanti Ward." Zarami stated.

Vanguard learnt that, Kumalia, a former Minority Leader at the lower Chamber of the National Assembly was a stalwart of the APC after he dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He (Kumalia) aspired as governor on the platform of the APC, but was defeated handsdown by the incumbent governor Babagana Zulum in 2018 primaries.

Thereafter, Kumalia instituted various actions against the party in various courts such as Federal High Court Maiduguri: Suit No. FHC/MG/CS/8/2019, Court of Appeal Jos Division: Appeal No. CA/J/174/2019 and Supreme Court of Nigeria: Appeal No. SC/797/2019, but all to no avail.

These court actions by Kumalia according to investigation, were contrary to Article 21 (2) (XI) of the APC Constitution 2022 as amended.