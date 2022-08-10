Kenya: Jubilee Party's SG Kioni Concedes Defeat After Losing to UDA Candidate

10 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni has conceded defeat after failing to recapture the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Kioni, who is also the Jubilee Party Secretary General took to his social media to congratulate George Gachagua of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party who maintained a commanding lead in provisional results Wednesday.

Kioni had served as Ndaragwa MP for 10 years.

"To the people of Ndaragwa, it has been an honor to serve you as your Member of Parliament. I accept the results with honor and contentment. Congratulations to Hon. George Gachagua on your election," Kioni tweeted.

He thanked his campaign team for putting a spirited fight to defend his seat.

"Much appreciation to my staff, campaign team and the entire community of Ndaragwa," he added.

