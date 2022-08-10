Sudan: Two Killed in Dispute Over Land in Sudan's North Kordofan

Abu Haraz / Um Rawaba — Two people were killed and five others were injured in a dispute over agricultural land in the southern part of North Kordofan on Saturday. An army corporal was killed in a robbery in Um Rawaba.

The quarrel over land took place near Abu Haraz, a listener told Radio Dabanga. He could not give further details about the dispute.

Ahmed Abdelkarim and Mekki Abdelhag were killed. the five injured were taken to a hospital in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan.

Two people were arrested for carrying weapons, the source added.

On the same day, Army Corporal Abdallah Bishara was shot dead by armed robbers near the border between North and South Kordofan.

According to sources, Bishara was on his way from Um Rawaba to El Abbasiya in South Kordofan, when gunmen intercepted the vehicle, he was riding in.

When the victim refused to hand over his telephone, they shot at him. He died instantly. The body was transferred to El Abbasiya town for an autopsy.