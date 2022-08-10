Kenya: 14 Million Voters Voted in August 9 Poll Using Kiems Kits, Chebukati Says

Laura-Angela Bagnetto / RFI
(file photo).
10 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says nearly 4.2 million voters participated in Tuesday’s General Election.

The electoral body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati disclosed that the figure, a 65.4 per cent voter turnout, had been derived from the Kenya Integrated Management System (KIEMS) kits.

Chebukati pointed out that the final voter turnout figure will be compiled after reconciling the number of voters whose identity was captured using the manual register.

““The voter turnout is based on the verification of the KIEMS kits which were functional during the process of voting,” he stated.

“We have areas where the commission allowed the use of manual register and we shall not be able to give you the exact voter turnout unto the data is transmitted in the results form and we compute the final voter turnout.”

More to follow…..

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
