Mauritius: Minister Jagutpal Underlines the Benefits of Exclusive Breastfeeding

Community talks on exclusive breastfeeding and its benefits in the context of the World Breastfeeding Week 2022 were launched, this afternoon, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, at the Rivière des Anguilles Village Hall.

In his address, the Health Minister underpinned the key benefits of breastfeeding for both the baby and the mother. He pointed out that the baby will be fed from the essential nutrients that will safeguard him from chronic illnesses such as diabetes, respiratory diseases and obesity.

As for the mother, he added, breastfeeding will enable the fostering of a special bond between the mother and the baby, as well as reduce the risks of developing breast and uterus cancers.

Minister Jagutpal further recalled that an Action Plan has been elaborated to delineate the measures to be taken to promote breastfeeding and that the objective is to gradually increase the percentage of breastfeeding to 50%.

He emphasised that according to the World Health Organisation, the mother has to breastfeed the baby within the first hour of birth and be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life.

The Minister dwelt on existing measures to encourage breastfeeding, including the maternity leave. Furthermore, he underlined that the Ministry is offering the preconception care for young couples who are planning to have a baby, with the objective of better preparing them to take care of the baby.

On that score, he stressed that for a baby to grow into a healthy adult, preconception care has to be initiated.

The Health Minister also announced that an Action Plan will soon be elaborated for adolescents, and that midwives will pay visit to mothers to promote the practice of breastfeeding.

Besides, Minister Jagutpal reiterated his unflinching support to improve health services for the benefit of the whole population.