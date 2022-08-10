Tanzania: President Samia's 'Special Invitation' to Youths

President Samia Suluhu Hassan invited youths in the agricultural sector, saying the government has prepared an enabling environment to empower them to produce commercially.

Concluding the Farmers Day 'NaneNane' celebrations held at Mwakangale Grounds in Mbeya on Monday, the Head of State said her Government is ready to offer farms with title deeds to groups or individuals who are ready to invest in agriculture.

"We have already discussed with local banks to see how they can offer soft loans to youths," she said at the well-attended and colourful event.

Regarding the market, the President assured youths that the Government has secured a reliable market abroad.

She said the recently launched youth based programme known as Building a Better Tomorrow-Youth Initiative for Agribusiness (BBT-YIA) is among initiatives geared to empower the young generation in the sector.

President Samia thanked youth who have shown interest in the agricultural sector, which has employed a good number of people in Tanzania.

Before delivering her speech, President Samia witnessed the signing of 21 contracts which will see investors injecting 182bn/- in the agricultural sector.

According to Minister of Agriculture Mr Hussein Bashe, the projects will be executed in seven regions and over 120,000 jobs will be generated.

On the other hand, Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Mashimba Ndaki said in the last Financial Year, the livestock and fisheries contributed to the national economy by only 7pc and 1.8pc respectively.

However, he said the contribution was too little though he was still optimistic that the approved 268bn/- budget will help the two sectors in boosting the country's economy.

Nane Nane or Farmers' Day which can be literally translated in Kiswahili language as 'Eight Eight' is a public holiday in Tanzania observed on August 8th, each year to realise contributions of agriculture and key players in the economy.