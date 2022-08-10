Zimbabwe 2023 Polls - Ruling Party Endorses Mnangagwa As Presidential Candidate

Thousands of delegates attended Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party's 7th Women's League Elective Conference, which concluded on Saturday in Harare to elect new leadership as the party prepares for a crucial general election next year.

The conference, which was officially opened by Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Friday, saw the powerful Women's League adopting resolutions that include endorsing President Mnangagwa as their sole presidential candidate for next year's election.

"As the Women's League, we endorse President Emmerson Mnangagwa as our sole Presidential Candidate for the 2023 elections," said Cecilia Bhebhe-Ndubiwa, ZANU-PF Women's League's newly appointed Secretary for Legal Affairs.

Regional and international party delegations, women's organisations, government ministries, and women in business were part of the delegates that saw the selection of new leadership for a five-year term.

Speaking at the highly attended conference, President Mnangagwa, who is the ruling party's First Secretary and President, called for a mass mobilisation of support for the ruling party, which has led Zimbabwe since independence from Britain in 1980.

President Mnangagwa said women played a crucial role in matters of the party and national development.

"The women of Zimbabwe must be the key architects and builders of their own destiny and indeed builders of our beautiful country, brick by brick and stone upon stone," he said.

In addition, President Mnangagwa said in the face of illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the West, it was imperative that women participate in strengthening the country's resilience.

"I therefore urge the Woman's League to create internal capacities for increased production and productivity of our 'Made in Zimbabwe' goods and services. Scale up your resolve as the Women's League, and women in general, be bold creators and builders of communities and the Zimbabwe we want," he said.

The Women's League Elective Conference was a build-up to the party's congress scheduled for later this year.

The Youth League also held its elective conference last week that ushered in a new leadership ahead of a general election slated for next year. -Xinhua