Kenya: Kega, Jubilee's Director of Elections, Concedes Defeat in Kieni MP Race

10 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Jubilee Party's National Director of Elections Kanini Kega has conceded defeat in the Kieni parliamentary election held on Tuesday.

Kega took to his social media on Wednesday saying "when one door closes another one is opened."

The lawmaker did not however identify who he was conceding to although a provisional tally showed the United Democratic Alliance's Njoroge Wainaina was poised to win.

"Opening a new chapter, when one door closes another one is opened. Heading to Bomas," Kega said in a brief social media post.

The lawmaker whose real name is James Mathenge has served the people of Kieni for 10 years and was seeking to recapture his seat for a third term.

Kega defied all odds in the 2017 polls becoming the only legislator in the six constituencies in Nyeri County to be re-elected after garnering 66,203 votes.

He is among key supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta and campaigned for Azimio Coalition Party's Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga.

President Kenyatta announced his support for Odinga under the Azimio outfit in which Jubilee is a principal member.

