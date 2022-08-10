Kenya: Preliminary Presidential Election Results in Kenya Show Tight Race

10 August 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mohammed Yusuf

Nairobi — More than 43,000 polling stations have submitted their presidential results from Tuesday's vote. A provisional result shows a tight race between the two leading presidential candidates.

The preliminary presidential results show a tight race between two main candidates, Raila Odinga and William Ruto.

As of 9 a.m. local time, 43,615 of the 46,229 polling stations had sent in the presidential results waiting for verification before it is made public.

Each candidate received 1.2 million votes as of 9 in the morning, according to Kenyan media. Results are still being counted.

The commission is expected to start verifying results after electoral officers report to the electoral commission headquarters in Nairobi. The commission will make the final announcement of the presidential vote after verifying all 46,229 forms from the polling stations across the country. The verification of these results could take days.

The electoral commission says it believes 13.2 million Kenyans have voted. That's 60% of the registered voters. In the 2017 election, nearly 80% of the registered voters cast ballots.

The low voter turnout is blamed on the rampant corruption and failure of political leaders to deliver the political, social and economic development promised every election.

