Morocco: Marhaba 2022 - Over 530K Passengers Enter Morocco Through Tanger Med Port

Tangier — A total of 530,436 passengers have entered Morocco through the Tanger Med Port since the Marhaba 2022 operation was launched on June 5 and until August 1, the Tanger Med Port Authority said.

The number of passengers indicates a 10% increased when compared to that of 2019, said a statement from Tanger Med Port Authority, adding that 136,263 vehicles have returned to Morocco through the northern port Tanger during the same period.

Two peaks were recorded during the weekends of 02 to 04 July and 30 July to 1 August, corresponding to arrivals of 62,759 and 61,468 passengers respectively.

The Marhaba operation is taking place in good conditions, thanks to the involvement of all stakeholders involved in the operation including local authorities, the DGSN, Customs, the Border Health Control and the Royal Gendarmerie, in coordination with the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, said the statement.

In this regard, the port authority invites travelers to consult the traffic forecasts available on the website and mobile application, and plan their return to avoid periods of high waiting, especially the period of heavy traffic from 25 to 30 August 2022, according to the schedule provided.

Similarly, the port authority informs passengers that they will need to carry a return ticket issued by their shipping company that specifies a firm date and time of travel before they go to the port.

Numerous communication tools are available to passengers to keep them informed about the latest news from the port of Tangier Med Passengers, including social networks, the website www.tangermed-passagers.ma, the mobile application, and Radio Tanger Med (which broadcasts on FM 100 and in streaming).