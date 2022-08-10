Mozambique: Over 300 Displaced Families Receive Agricultural Inputs

Maputo — The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has donated agricultural inputs for over 300 families resettled in Quissanga district due to the terrorist attacks that have been plaguing parts of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado . The donation includes three tonnes of maize, cowpeas, and vegetables, besides hoes, sickles, watering cans, among other inputs.

The Governor of Cabo Delgado province, Valige Tauabo, quoted by the public broadcaster Radio Mozambique (RM), said that the donation constitutes a result of the government's effort to help the displaced population to rebuild their lives.

"It is a reason for joy to have provided our province with more agricultural inputs as a symbol of solidarity, caring for our displaced population" Tauabo said, adding that the donation is from FAO, in partnership with the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Fisheries.

"We urge and encourage our producers to continue intensifying second season tilling and sowing to ensure a good diet with increased quality of food ", he said.

For his part, the Deputy Head of the FAO Field Office in the provincial capital, Pemba, Tatenda Mutenga, said the organization will continue to help vulnerable families, especially those affected by the terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado.

"We are committed to ensuring close coordination with people working in the agricultural sector, not only to meet short-term needs, but also sustainable objectives in the medium and long term" Mutenga guaranteed.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed satisfaction and committed themselves to work the land to produce more food, and thus no longer depend on aid.