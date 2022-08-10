Mozambique: PM Calls for Increased Use of Renewable Energies

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane on Wednesday instructed the National Energy Fund (FUNAE) to continue implementing programmes and projects for the mass use of renewable energies.

This, Maleiane said, is intended to contribute to achieving one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely ensuring universal access to electricity by 2030.

Speaking at the ceremony where he swore into office the new chairperson of FUNAE, former Deputy Transport Minister, Manuela Rebelo, Maleiane said that, when it set up the Fund, the government's goal was to promote the use of renewable energies through implementing photovoltaic, hydroelectric and wind power solutions. Another FUNAE task is to expand the network of petrol stations in rural areas.

"FUNAE is contributing to increased access to electricity in the countryside, which is benefiting communities, households and small local economic undertakings", the Prime Minister added.

Also on Wednesday, Maleiane swore into office former Defence Minister Jaime Neto as chairperson of the Mozambique National Press, the government publishing house.

He recommended that Neto continue to modernize the company, to face the challenges arising from digitalization.

"You and your team should continually improve interaction with state institutions and with the private sector, publicizing the services provided by the National Press", said Maleiane.

The main task of the National Press is to publish the official gazette, the "Boletim da Republica", in which all legislation, all ministerial dispatches, and all company registrations are published.