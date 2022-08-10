Malawi: CSOs Demand Parliament to Withdraw Motion Summoning High Court Judge

10 August 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Some civil society groups have demanded parliament to withdraw a motion summoning High Court Judge Ken Manda over his ruling on the sale of a filling station in Lilongwe, saying Parliament was overstepping its mandate.

Parliament passed a motion last week to summon Justice Manda to appear before Legal affairs committee of Parliament.

The Civil Society Organizations; Malawi Civil Society Led Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM), Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) and Forum for National Development (FND), have said this at a Press briefing in Lilongwe.

Fryson Chodzi, Forum for National Development Chairperson has described the Judgement by Judge Manda in Alfred Gangata and Gerson Mkweza case as appropriate 'duly'.

The CSO leaders have also blamed Gerson Mkweza Managing Director of Gam Fuels gas station, for acting inappropriate by snatching Car keys from Gangata.

"It is therefore our demand that Parliament must withdraw its Motion on Judge Ken Manda.

"We further demand that Mr Mkweza should respect decision of the Court and that the public should refrain from discussing matters that are in court," he said.

He said if the demands are met, they will mobilize Malawians into the streets to demonstrate.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X