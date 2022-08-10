Malawi: CSOs Demand Parliament to Withdraw Motion Summoning High Court Judge

Some civil society groups have demanded parliament to withdraw a motion summoning High Court Judge Ken Manda over his ruling on the sale of a filling station in Lilongwe, saying Parliament was overstepping its mandate.

Parliament passed a motion last week to summon Justice Manda to appear before Legal affairs committee of Parliament.

The Civil Society Organizations; Malawi Civil Society Led Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM), Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) and Forum for National Development (FND), have said this at a Press briefing in Lilongwe.

Fryson Chodzi, Forum for National Development Chairperson has described the Judgement by Judge Manda in Alfred Gangata and Gerson Mkweza case as appropriate 'duly'.

The CSO leaders have also blamed Gerson Mkweza Managing Director of Gam Fuels gas station, for acting inappropriate by snatching Car keys from Gangata.

"It is therefore our demand that Parliament must withdraw its Motion on Judge Ken Manda.

"We further demand that Mr Mkweza should respect decision of the Court and that the public should refrain from discussing matters that are in court," he said.

He said if the demands are met, they will mobilize Malawians into the streets to demonstrate.