Africa: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Reveals More Details of Africa Super League

analysis

The Africa Super League is expected to launch in August 2023, hailed as the competition that will take African football to the next level.

After initially sending out tentative details around a potential African Super League, which would feature some of the best football clubs on the continent, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced that plans are in motion for the launch of the audacious project.

The formal announcement of the tournament was made by CAF president Patrice Motsepe from Arusha, Tanzania, on Wednesday following a general assembly by the guardian of African football.

One of the objectives of the proposed Super League, according to Motsepe, is to position the continent's football in the global upper echelons by ensuring Africa's best clubs can compete financially with the rest of the world.

"African clubs have never had a good foundation, financially, to be able to keep some of the best players in Africa, from an income perspective. Because they [the players] love the continent, they want to be in Africa," explained Motsepe.

"So, the financial part of club football is a critical issue and what we're hoping to do is improve the quality of football. We need to...