Congo-Kinshasa: Remarks At a Jazz Cultural Event

10 August 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Villa Kilimandjaro, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo — August 9, 2022

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good evening, everyone. Bonsoir, tout le monde. I really don't want to say much, because how can you follow that? What - unbelievable. I knew your reputations, but it's even more than I anticipated. That was really swinging really hard (inaudible). And I wish - I mean, I'm a guitar player, but no. (Laughter.) Too good. Thank you.

(In French.)

So just to say simply I'm so honored to be here, because more than anything else the arts, music, culture, sports brings us together. And this group, I can see it can bring anyone in the world together. Just listen to the beauty of what you did. And our friend, Dikembe, maybe you could come up and say a couple of words too, because you've done so much to bring the world together and you're doing so much right now here in DRC. (Applause.)

Thank you all. I didn't want to interrupt. I just wanted to intrude briefly. For me, this is - I mean, I've had a very good day here, but this is a great moment. Thank you. Merci and thank you so much. (Applause.)

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X